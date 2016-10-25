Women’s Rights Foundation: No stand on abortion, but stepping up fight for rights

Lara Dimitrijevic: “The foundation is planning to be even more vocal and active in the areas of violence against women, sexual and reproductive health and gender discrimination.”

The Women’s Rights Foundation will be focusing its efforts on stepping up the fight for women’s rights, activist Lara Dimitrijevic said, insisting the organisation did not have a position on abortion.

Last week, the Medicines Authority confirmed that the morning-after pill, once available, would be sold over the counter.

The move came about after months of debate on whether the emergency contraceptive should be made available. The foundation had filed a judicial protest against the State on the issue.

Reacting to the news, Dr Dimitrijevic said that this was only the “first step”. This provoked questions about the organisation’s intentions regarding abortion.

When this newspaper asked about them, Dr Dimitrijevic said that the foundation was merely referring to its efforts to fight for women’s rights.

“This is the first step in the fight for women’s rights at a national level.

“The foundation is planning to be even more vocal and active in fighting for women’s rights in the areas of violence against women, sexual and reproductive health and gender discrimination.

“We do not have a position on abortion and have nothing to comment about,” Dr Dimitrijevic said.

While those against the introduction of the morning-after pill have argued that the contraception is abortive, the foundation has from the start insisted that it is not.

In an interview with this newspaper earlier this year, Dr Dimitrijevic called on those claiming the contraceptive was abortifacient to back up their claims with scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, pro-life activists from the Life Network insisted the emergency contraceptive was in fact abortive “because the life of the unborn should be protected from the very moment of fertilisation”.