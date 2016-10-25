Watch: Muscat reacts to Opposition leader's criticism of the budget

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is replying this evening to the criticism of the budget made yesterday by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Watch the speech on video and text below.

The government considers itself as being half-way to achieving its target of prosperity for all, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in parliament this evening.

Giving his reaction to the Opposition's criticism of the Budget speech, Dr Muscat said there was consensus that the economy was doing well. The majority agreed that their living standards were higher than three years ago. He was also sure that most Maltese were confident that things would get even better in the coming years.

The government was not resting on its laurels because it recognised the problems of particular sectors of society. The government considered itself as being half way towards its target of achieving prosperity for all.

Unemployment was at a record low, and the target now was to achieve better quality jobs. There was confidence in the country, among families and businesses.

Dr Muscat said this change had been brought about by tax reductions, by reducing the electricity tariffs, by giving free childcare, and by less important decisions which the people also felt, such as by giving children's allowance before school started, or when the price of school uniforms was reduced.

Dr Muscat spoke on how the government had turned the economy around from the verge or recession to six per cent growth. This government, he said, had also changed the direction of the national budget - from austerity to growth.

Reacting to comments by Dr Busuttil about growing recurrent expenditure, Dr Muscat said the budget measures which the government had introduced were sustainable and woudl be its legacy.

The budget deficit next year would be some 0.5 per cent, from 4 per cent at the time of the election. The national debt was down to 60 per cent (of GDP) from close to 70 per cent in 2013. In the three months that Dr Busuttil was PN deputy leader before the general election, the debt rose by €300 million.

Dr Busuttil found a cloud in every silver lining

Reacting to Dr Busuttil's speech, Dr Muscat said the opposition leader had been negative and 'found a cloud in every silver lining'.

He had attempted to push the clock back to the time when there was uncertainty.

Dr Muscat said this had been a social budget aimed to help those who had not benefited from economic growth. This was one of the best ever exercises of wealth distribution this country had ever seen. And yet, nothing had been taken from anybody.

Those on a minimum wage through the various measures and the cost of living wage adjustment would see an increase of at least €4 a week, rising to €15 in some cases. This was far from a 'cosmetic' measure, as the Opposition had labelled the budget.

Under the former government, those on the minimum wage used to be taxed. Under the present government they had seen a raise of €480.

Dr Muscat reiterated his view that the minimum wage needed to be reviewed and talks about it should be held among all the social partners with the aim of achieving consensus.

The prime minister listed the increases in pensions and how all pensions up to €13,000 - the highest government pension - would henceforth not be taxed.

He also highlighted other improvements in social benefits, notably the ongoing reforms to benefit people with disabilities and their carers, about whom the Opposition said nothing.

The government, he said, was also taking action to help low income tenants keep up with high rents while insisting that rental contracts must be registered.

"The government will not close an eye to the black economy. We will help people, but we cannot allow abuse," Dr Muscat said.

Landlords, however, would see tax savings when they entered into seven-year contracts with low income tenants.

How could anyone not vote in favour of this budget with such measures?

The government's target was to ensure that within three years, no children in families where at least one of the parents worked would fall into poverty. Such action would be taken in households, without exposing the state of such families, with the help of headmasters and possibly even parish priests.

The sitting is still in progress.