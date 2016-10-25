Watch: Blaze destroys two cars in Mosta

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Bernice Zarb

Two parked cars were destroyed in a fire in Fortress Road, Mosta, late yesterday.

The cars were a BMW X5, where the fire started, and an Isuzu which was parked behind it.

Photo: Sasha Darmanin

The flames were put out by fire fighters. The police are investigating.

A magisterial inquiry is being held.