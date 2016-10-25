Watch: Blaze destroys two cars in Mosta
BMW X5 and Isuzu go up in flames
Two parked cars were destroyed in a fire in Fortress Road, Mosta, late yesterday.
The cars were a BMW X5, where the fire started, and an Isuzu which was parked behind it.
The flames were put out by fire fighters. The police are investigating.
A magisterial inquiry is being held.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.