Today's newspapers in review

All national newspapers today speak about yesterday’s plane crash in Malta which left five Frenchmen dead. The Fairchild Metroliner Mark III plane crashed near the runway soon after take-off and subsequently burst into flames. Human error or a technical fault were the likely causes of the crash.

Today's front pages also include Opposition leader Simon Busutill's reply to the Budget speech.

Times of Malta says Dr Busuttil has pledged to withdraw the €360m Electrogas State guarantee if in government, as well as removing the LNG tanker from Marsaxlokk Bay if any risks remained.

The Malta Independent quotes Dr Busuttil saying he will ask for an independent inquiry into the Panama Papers scandal if elected.

In-Nazzjon says Dr Busuttil’s promised an alternative government that can be trusted.

L-Orizzont says Dr Busuttil has highlighted a vision based on four pillars he has already failed in.