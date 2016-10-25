Ten arrested as police find cannabis, pills and suspected cocaine

Photo: Shutterstock

Ten people aged between 18 and 35 have been arrested in relation to a sizeable drug haul, police said.

The arrests followed days of observation by members of the Drug Squad, they added.

The seven men and three women were arrested after the police seized 200 grams of cannabis resin, 100 grams of cannabis grass, some 70 pills believed to be ecstasy, more than 30 grams of cocaine, around €2,000 in cash and other items used in drug trafficking, including electronic scales.

A Peruvian man holding a Spanish passport who is resident in Malta is to be arraigned later today.

He will be charged with trafficking cannabis and possessing the drug in amounts denoting it is not for his personal use.