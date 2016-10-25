Students' anger over university charges for events on campus

University student organisations have reacted angrily to a university decision to charge them for using venues within the campus for their activities.

The University Students' Council (KSU) in a statement on behalf of the student organisations, said this was "a threat to student activism."

It said it had tried to raise the issue with the university administration, but its latest email was ignored.

The council complained that student organisations were being charged on a case by case basis, without any form of standard prices, with some being told that they could host an event for free and others being charged €200 for a free-of charge initiative.

"Whilst the administration in charge of university grounds bookings has stated that student organisations that do not make profit from their events will not be charged, the contrary is happening. The administration is also distinguishing between senate-recognised and non-senate recognised organisations, despite the fact that some organisations are in the process of recognition, and all of them have one aim: that of involving and enriching the student population."

The council pointed out that any profit generated by student organisations goes back to the students, through funds and other opportunities that are beneficial to them. Students who run these student organisations do not get any form of remuneration.

"It is extremely disappointing to see a new administration hindering student activism. We urge the university administration to take action immediately, and revert to a non-bureaucratic and free booking system for student activism to continue to flourish through events on campus," the council said.