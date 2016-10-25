Sports coach secretly filmed 17 women in dressing room

A 43-year-old sports coach this morning admitted in court to having filmed 17 women while they changed in a dressing room.

The man, who is also the director of a childcare centre, admitted to harassment when he installed spy cameras in a changing room and toilet.

His identity is not being revealed by court order.

Prosecuting police inspector John Spiteri exhibited camera equipment, pen drives and a computer hard drive used in the crime.

The inspector said the footage had probably been used by the man for his own personal gratification and did not appear to have been transmitted.

The court was told that none of the victims, aged 23 to 28, was aware that they were being filmed as they tried a new bra-less sports-top design, suggested to them by their coach.

He appeared to be wiping away tears as he pleaded guilty to harassment and stalking.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit sentenced the man to a nine-month prison term suspended for two years and ordered him to undergo psychiatric treatment.

He was warned that failure to obey would result in a fine of €300 for every person molested.

The court also ordered the destruction of the offending data.

Lawyer Kris Busietta defended the accused. Lawyer Andrew Grima appeared parte civile.