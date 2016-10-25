The University of Malta this morning started the first of a series of seismic investigations in the Gozo-Malta channel.

The investigations have been commissioned by Transport Malta to eventually determine the feasibility of the tunnel.

"The investigations will help establish a geological model of the area that will guide the conceptual design of the proposed tunnel between the islands," TM said.

The vessel Midas Express is navigating back and forth in the channel towing a 300m long streamer. Air compressors on board release compressed air that bounces off the seabed. Receptors along the streamer register the change in pressure while instruments record the data on board. Italian experts and University of Malta researchers will be monitoring the data as it is collected.