Increase in medical operations

Medical operations on Saturday have increased year or year since 2013, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Parliament yesterday.

Answering a series of questions by Labour MP Luciano Busuttil, Mr Fearne said 5,123 operations in 2013, and 6,236 and 6,868 in the two subsequent years. Between January and September this year 5,292 operations were carried out.

Mr Fearne said that the number of registered operations at Mater Dei Hospital numbered 47,274 in 2013, 51,531 in 2014, and 52,889 in 2015. Between January and September these amounted to 41,799.

In Gozo 2,707, 3,147 and 3,922 were carried out between 2013 and 2015. Between January and September this year 3,237 operations were carried out.