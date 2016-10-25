Fort St Angelo to open daily for visitors
Fort St Angelo is to be open for visits by the public daily from November 1,Heritage Malta said.
A €14.5 million restoration project was completed last year, shortly before the historic fort hosted events connected to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).
The opening hours will be from 9am till 5pm, last admission at 4.30pm.
Entrance tickets will be €8 for adults, €5 for seniors and students and €3 for children.
Visitors can also buy the Birgu Ticket for entry to the Inquisitor’s Palace, the Malta Maritime Museum and Fort St. Angelo, at €13 for adults, €9 for seniors and students and €7 for children.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.