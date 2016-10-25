Fort St Angelo to open daily for visitors

Fort St Angelo is to be open for visits by the public daily from November 1,Heritage Malta said.

A €14.5 million restoration project was completed last year, shortly before the historic fort hosted events connected to the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).

The opening hours will be from 9am till 5pm, last admission at 4.30pm.

Entrance tickets will be €8 for adults, €5 for seniors and students and €3 for children.

Visitors can also buy the Birgu Ticket for entry to the Inquisitor’s Palace, the Malta Maritime Museum and Fort St. Angelo, at €13 for adults, €9 for seniors and students and €7 for children.