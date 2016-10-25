Ban on smoking in cars with children as from January

Malta’s law against smoking in cars with children will be accompanied by the lowest fines in Europe when it comes into force in January, according to new details announced today.

The country will become the sixth in Europe to introduce such a ban, announced in last week’s budget, which will subject anyone smoking in a vehicle carrying passengers under the age of 18 to a fine of €50.

This penalty is significantly lower than fines in France (€68), Cyprus (€85), Ireland (€100) and Italy (up to €650). In the UK, the offence carries a penalty of £50 (€56).

Malta’s law, however, will go further than some in also penalising the use of e-cigarettes, for which there is limited evidence of second-hand harm, and which are permitted in Ireland and the UK.

The cut-off age of 18 is also higher than France and Cyprus, which have limited the ban to children under the ages of 12 and 16 respectively.

Where an adult passenger is found to be smoking in the car, both they and the driver will receive a fine.

Launching an accompanying education campaign today, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the dangers of second-hand smoke were well known, and posed a particular risk for young children.

“Second-hand smoke contains at least 250 toxic chemicals, including more than 50 carcinogens. In children, there is evidence that it increases the likelihood of ‘cot death’, asthma, and long-term developmental lung damage.”

Acknowledging that enforcement could prove a stumbling block, Mr Fearne said training for police and wardens will begin immediately, ahead of the ban being introduced at the start of next year.

“Our message is going to be that people should not smoke anywhere if children are nearby,” he added. “Hopefully we will not need enforcement. Studies overseas have shown that these measures are effective at reducing the prevalence of smoking in cars without increasing it in homes and other private spaces.”

Smoking was restricted in all enclosed public spaces in Malta, including public transportation, clubs and restaurants in April 2004, although there are frequent complaints about the lack of enforcement of the law, especially in bars and clubs.

Some 20 per cent of adults are regular smokers, and nearly a third of five- to eight-year olds are regularly exposed to second-hand smoke. This figure rises to more than half for teenagers between 13 and 15.