Two weights, two measures

Allow me to remind Prime Minister Joseph Muscat that it is highly unethical to have chosen a well-known Mintoffian (such as former judge Philip Sciberras), as one of the trio supposed to ‘investigate’ Beppe Fenech Adami who, as a lawyer, was involved in a company called Baltimore Fiduciary. The company acted as a nominee company owner of CapitalOne Investment Group.

To my mind, since Sciberras should have had the decencyto refuse this offer but, apparently enough, this seems to be beyond him.

One wonders why the Prime Minister was careful never to appoint a truly independent inquiry to probe Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi. Parliament will look into the matter.