Sliema start FA Trophy defence against Mosta

Sliema Wanderers will start their FA Trophy defence with a match against fellow Premier League side Mosta in the third round of this season’s competition.

The draws of the third and fourth rounds of the Knock-Out competition were made earlier today at the National Stadium where the new FA Trophy cup was put on display for the first time since being presented to the Malta FA by their English counterparts at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

Bjorn Vassallo, the outgoing Malta FA general secretary, and Rodney Pisani, the association’s deputy general secretary who is being mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Vassallo, conducted the draws.

The six best-placed teams in the Premier League last season were seeded for the third round draw which featured 32 teams, including five from Gozo.

Valletta will meet San Ġwann in the third round while Birkirkara were handed a tough tie as they came up against fellow top-flight side St Andrew’s.

THIRD ROUND

Valletta vs San Ġwann

Għargħur vs Tarxien Rainbows

Floriana vs Birżebbuġa St Peter’s

St Andrew’s vs Birkirkara

Balzan vs Żebbuġ Rangers

Senglea Athletics vs Hibernians

SK Victoria Wanderers vs Mġarr United

Nadur Youngsters vs Ħamrun Spartans

Vittoriosa Stars vs Gżira United

Sirens vs Pembroke Athleta

Marsa vs Xewkija Tigers

Swieqi United vs Qrendi

Sliema Wanderers vs Mosta

Siġġiewi vs Mqabba

Victoria Hotspurs vs Għajnsielem

Pietà Hotspurs vs Lija Athletic

Matches to be played on November 29-30, December 13-14

FOURTH ROUND

Sliema/Mosta vs Swieqi/Qrendi

Pietà/Lija vs Għargħr/Tarxien

Vittoriosa/Gżira vs Senglea/Hibernians

Floriana/Birżebbuġa vs Victoria H./Għajnsielem

Marsa/Xewkija vs Sirens/Pembroke Athleta

Nadur/Ħamrun vs Siġġiewi/Mqabba

Balzan/Żebbuġ vs Valletta/San Ġwann

SK Victoria W./Mġarr vs St Andrew’s/Birkirkara

Matches to be played on January 17-18