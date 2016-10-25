Sliema start FA Trophy defence against Mosta
Sliema Wanderers will start their FA Trophy defence with a match against fellow Premier League side Mosta in the third round of this season’s competition.
The draws of the third and fourth rounds of the Knock-Out competition were made earlier today at the National Stadium where the new FA Trophy cup was put on display for the first time since being presented to the Malta FA by their English counterparts at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.
Bjorn Vassallo, the outgoing Malta FA general secretary, and Rodney Pisani, the association’s deputy general secretary who is being mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Vassallo, conducted the draws.
The six best-placed teams in the Premier League last season were seeded for the third round draw which featured 32 teams, including five from Gozo.
Valletta will meet San Ġwann in the third round while Birkirkara were handed a tough tie as they came up against fellow top-flight side St Andrew’s.
THIRD ROUND
Valletta vs San Ġwann
Għargħur vs Tarxien Rainbows
Floriana vs Birżebbuġa St Peter’s
St Andrew’s vs Birkirkara
Balzan vs Żebbuġ Rangers
Senglea Athletics vs Hibernians
SK Victoria Wanderers vs Mġarr United
Nadur Youngsters vs Ħamrun Spartans
Vittoriosa Stars vs Gżira United
Sirens vs Pembroke Athleta
Marsa vs Xewkija Tigers
Swieqi United vs Qrendi
Sliema Wanderers vs Mosta
Siġġiewi vs Mqabba
Victoria Hotspurs vs Għajnsielem
Pietà Hotspurs vs Lija Athletic
Matches to be played on November 29-30, December 13-14
FOURTH ROUND
Sliema/Mosta vs Swieqi/Qrendi
Pietà/Lija vs Għargħr/Tarxien
Vittoriosa/Gżira vs Senglea/Hibernians
Floriana/Birżebbuġa vs Victoria H./Għajnsielem
Marsa/Xewkija vs Sirens/Pembroke Athleta
Nadur/Ħamrun vs Siġġiewi/Mqabba
Balzan/Żebbuġ vs Valletta/San Ġwann
SK Victoria W./Mġarr vs St Andrew’s/Birkirkara
Matches to be played on January 17-18
