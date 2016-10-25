Schembri returns as Boavista grind out draw at Maritimo

Andre Schembri was back in Boavista’s starting formation as the Portuguese side fought out a 1-1 draw at Maritimo in the Primeira Liga, last weekend.

The Malta striker had lost his place in Erwin Sanchez’s formation for the last two matches but was handed a recall to lead his team’s forward line at eighth-placed Maritimo.

Schembri played the full 90 minutes. Dyego Sousa put the home side ahead from a first-half penalty but Boavista grabbed the equaliser after the break through Rui Muira.

The result left Boavista 12th in the league standings on nine points, just four clear of the drop zone.

Schembri will now expect to retain his place for the next match as Boavista host 15th-placed Estoril on Saturday.

In England’s League Two, Luke Gambin played 56 minutes as Barnet ended a poor run of results with a 2-0 win away at Wycombe Wanderers.

Barnet went on to claim the three points following goals by Vilhete and John Akinde.

The win lifted the Bees to 20th place, joining fellow strugglers Wycombe and Leyton Orient on the 15-point mark.

Sam Magri contributed to Dover Athletic’s 6-1 rout of Braintree in a National League South match on Saturday.

The Malta U-21 defender played the full match as Ricky Miller netted four times with the other goals coming from Aswad Thomas and Jack Parkinson.

The victory kept Dover in the hunt for promotion as they are eighth on 28 points, just two adrift of Barrow who hold the last spot of the play-offs.