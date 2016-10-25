Prestigious FIFA role is the way forward for Bjorn Vassallo

Bjorn Vassallo... new challenge. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Bjorn Vassallo is seeking pastures new.

A prominent figure at the Malta FA since Norman Darmanin Demajo was elected president in 2010, Vassallo, 36, stepped down from his post as general secretary yesterday to take up a new job at FIFA.

News of Vassallo’s resignation has evoked mixed feelings.

While many felt that the departure of a bright man who had worked his way up the ladder to become one of the most influential footballing officials, represents a significant loss for the local game, the prestigious role he will occupy at FIFA has also elicited a sense of pride and optimism as Vassallo has been appointed director of the member associations of Europe.

“It feels great to know that FIFA’s new administration, led by president Gianni Infantino, have recognised the credentials and potential of a person coming from a small football association to take on this big challenge on a global level,” Vassallo told Times of Malta.

“I’m grateful to all those who believed in me and offered me this position but this would not have been possible without the support of those who helped me implement the vision set out by Norman Darmanin Demajo in 2010.

“Words are not enough to convey my gratitude to the entire footballing family.

“I have to admit that this is a very emotional time for me.

“I never expected to receive this proposal but, of course, it fills me with courage and optimism going forward.

“What I’ve done in the past shouldn’t leave a vacuum but a legacy. I’m convinced that Maltese football is on a sound platform and this bodes well for my successor.”

Expounding on his new role at FIFA, Vassallo said: “At the FIFA Congress in Mexico, president Infantino launched his vision for the future. FIFA have devised a new assistance programme for member associations called FIFA Forward.

“As promised by Infantino, the member associations are to benefit from increased funds, totalling four billion US dollars (€3.68b) to aid the development of football and enhance governance.

I hope that my story serves as an inspiration to others that in life, when you work with dedication, you can achieve your dreams

“The objective is to bring FIFA closer to its member associations.”

Vassallo, who is expected to start his new FIFA job in December, will work under the guidance of Zvonimir Boban, the former Croatia stalwart who in May joined Infantino’s crew as special advisor on football matters.

FIFA have also appointed former Dutch and Milan great Marco van Basten as chief officer for technical development.

“If you have a passion for football and you receive a call from the FIFA president, it’s difficult to turn down the opportunity,” Vassallo added.

“I genuinely hope that my story serves as an inspiration to others that in life, when you work with dedication and humility, you can achieve your dreams, but nothing comes free.

“My involvement in Maltese football goes back 21 years when I began working for a local club.

“When, after a number of years, I felt that the time was right to use the experience I had gained at club level on a national scale, I grasped the challenge and everyone knows what happened in 2010.

“I’ve given a lot to the Malta FA over the past six years but I firmly believe that local football can maintain its upward trajectory.”

In Vassallo’s mind, one of the Malta FA’s biggest achievements since Darmanin Demajo took over the presidency was to eradicate the barriers in the relationship between the association, clubs and players.

“We have managed to knock down barriers and bring everyone involved in football to think on the same level,” Vassallo observed.

“Before 2010, the football people had no faith that this was possible because the association’s management style had been conspicuously different but in six years, we managed to change the status quo.

“There is renewed belief that Maltese football can move forward with the right approach and investment.

“At the top level, we need professionalism and, in the bottom tiers, the aim must be to increase the popularity of the game and cement football’s status as the no.1 sport in our country.”

Vassallo, who was appointed MFA chief executive officer in 2010 before stepping up to the role of general secretary two years ago, paid tribute to Darmanin Demajo.

“When I approached Norman Darmanin Demajo to consider taking on this challenge (to stand for MFA president), he didn’t say yes for personal gain,” Vassallo said.

“Darmanin Demajo laid out a serious and challenging plan based on infrastructure, youth development, coaching education, club administration and governance.

“We have achieved these aims and things have changed but the MFA and local football can continue to evolve.”

The MFA president now has the task of finding a replacement for Vassallo who is expected to stay in his post for a few more weeks to give a proper handover to his successor.

“In my resignation letter, I informed the MFA that my last day of work is to be discussed with the president,” Vassallo said.

“This is a very demanding post which entails time-management, a lot of travelling and stress but it is also very rewarding.”

Asked if his resignation as MFA general secretary signals the end of his administrative career in Maltese football, Vassallo replied: “I don’t exclude anything… I’ve seen so many changes in the six years I’ve been in this seat.

“There is never a dull moment in football. You have to take it day-by-day, never allow yourself to be impressed by anything, listen to the people around you, communicate and decide.”