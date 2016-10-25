Chetcuti eyed for GS post, Bonett mulls UEFA offer

Angelo Chetcuti, the vice-president of Division Two club Birżebbuġa St Peter’s, is the front-runner to succeed Bjorn Vassallo as Malta FA general secretary.

Sources have told Times of Malta that Chetcuti, a lawyer by profession, has been identified by president Norman Darmanin Demajo and his confidants as the ideal candidate to take over from Vassallo who announced his resignation yesterday to take up a new job with FIFA.

It is still unclear whether the Malta FA’s top brass have already opened talks with Chetcuti but it is believed that he has already been made aware of the association’s interest.

In the summer, Chetcuti, who represents Birżebbuġa on the MFA Council and also sits on the Executive Committee, contested the election for the three vice-presidents but missed out after finishing fourth in the ballot with 58 votes.

Meanwhile, Chris Bonett, the MFA vice-president, is weighing up a proposal to work overseas after being offered the post of UEFA Integrity Officer. Dr Bonett, who was part of UEFA’s disciplinary committee at Euro 2016, is another local football official who has made a name for himself in the European scene but, at the time of writing, he had not yet decided whether to accept the UEFA post.