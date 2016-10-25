Medicine men plant olive trees in Gozo

Employees of local pharmaceutical firm Alvogen took time off from marketing medicines to plant olive trees in Gozo last month.

The trees were planted at Qala's Ġnien il-Familja as part of the company's 7th anniversary celebrations.

“They say that he who plants a tree, plants a hope," said an Alvogen team member.

"Trees play a vital role in harboring biologically-diverse ecosystems, helping combat climate change and regulating the impact of storms and floods. All in all it was a really enjoyable team event and great to be able to have fun while contributing to a good cause at the same time.”

Alvogen is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilar products and over-the-counter medicines.