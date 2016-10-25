Advert
Tuesday, October 25, 2016, 17:28

Medicine men plant olive trees in Gozo

Alvogen employees go green for company's 7th anniversary

Employees of local pharmaceutical firm Alvogen took time off from marketing medicines to plant olive trees in Gozo last month.

The trees were planted at Qala's Ġnien il-Familja as part of the company's 7th anniversary celebrations. 

“They say that he who plants a tree, plants a hope," said an Alvogen team member.

"Trees play a vital role in harboring biologically-diverse ecosystems, helping combat climate change and regulating the impact of storms and floods. All in all it was a really enjoyable team event and great to be able to have fun while contributing to a good cause at the same time.”

Alvogen is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilar products and over-the-counter medicines.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Medicine men plant olive trees in Gozo

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed