Medicine men plant olive trees in Gozo
Alvogen employees go green for company's 7th anniversary
Employees of local pharmaceutical firm Alvogen took time off from marketing medicines to plant olive trees in Gozo last month.
The trees were planted at Qala's Ġnien il-Familja as part of the company's 7th anniversary celebrations.
“They say that he who plants a tree, plants a hope," said an Alvogen team member.
"Trees play a vital role in harboring biologically-diverse ecosystems, helping combat climate change and regulating the impact of storms and floods. All in all it was a really enjoyable team event and great to be able to have fun while contributing to a good cause at the same time.”
Alvogen is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilar products and over-the-counter medicines.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.