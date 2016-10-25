HSBC reaches new 17-month high

The MSE Share Index moved back into positive territory today with a 0.2% increase to 4,549.228 points as an uplift in HSBC’s share price outweighed the decline in MIA. Meanwhile, the other six active equities ended the session unchanged.

HSBC Bank Malta plc gained a further 1.6% to yet another 17-month high of €1.93 across nine deals totalling 16,667 shares.

On the other hand, the equity of Malta International Airport plc slipped 1.2% lower back to the €4.13 level on shallow volumes of 3,680 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €2.29 level ahead of the Group’s full-year results publication next Friday. A total of 19,543 shares traded today.

Similarly, FIMBank plc shares ended this morning’s session unchanged at the $0.88 level after recovering from an intra-day low of $0.87 across two deals totalling 12,517 shares.

High volumes were transacted in Medserv plc as 102,200 shares traded at the €1.50 level, unchanged from the previous closing price.

RS2 Software plc also held on to its previous close of €1.50 on low volumes of 9,100 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc and Malta Properties Company plc maintained the €6.75 and €0.62 levels respectively.

On the bond market, the RF MGS Index declined for the first time in the last five sessions with a 0.15% drop back to 1,180.521 points as yields moved back into positive territory this morning supported by improving risk appetite amid increasing merger and acquisition activity.

