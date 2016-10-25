Greens fightback falls short

Action from the St James Shield qualifier between Cynergi Depiro and Starlites Naxxar. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Gżira Athleta 85

Floriana MCP 84

(17-15, 15-18, 27-19, 26-32)

The top spot in Pool A was at stake in this game even though both sides were already assured of a semi-final berth.

Floriana recovered after a poor start but Athleta, again, seemed very much on top of things. Late on, the Greens rallied and attempted a desperate comeback which only fell a point short at the game buzzer.

With Michael Naudi and Josiah Whitehead potting more than half their side’s total between themselves, Athleta set off on a 12-2 run.

But the Greens, who had Dirk Schembri back but Abraham Portelli missing, hit back to surge 31-26 ahead in the second period with Chad Patus in evidence.

Two Roderick Vella treys helped Athleta regain the lead after the change of ends. Long distance shots contributed significantly in Athleta’s success as they almost reached a 50 per cent average from 19 attempts against Floriana’s three from 14.

Nicola Vasovic was disqualified for Floriana after two technical fouls as Athleta extended their lead to 78-65.

At this point, Floriana decided to press the accelerator and Patus, Shawn Pace and a trey from Nicola Andrejevic re-opened the issue.

Missed free-throws did not help Athleta as a Pace three-pointer at the other end made it an 85-84 game with the final buzzer deciding the game for Joe Galea’s team.

Athleta assistant coach Peter Farrugia was relieved at the end.

“We had a very good start with a 12-point lead and had Whitehead instrumental in the paint,” he said.

“However, Floriana made a strong reaction and from then onwards both teams were practically at a par.”

Athleta: M. Naudi 23, R. Vella 17, D. Camilleri 6, L. Stefanovic, P. Shoults 8, F. Mifsud Bonnici, B. Zammit 7, N. Lubrano, S. Vincic, M. Gauci Montaldo, J. Whitehead 24.

Floriana: C. Patus 25, S. Pace 11, D. Schembri 4, S. Borg 8, N. Vasovic 13, C. Calleja 14, A. Axiaq 6, N. Andrejevic 3.

Referees: G. Barbara, E. Mangani, T. Helenius.

Cynergi Depiro 69

Starlites Naxxar 80

(16-25, 18-17, 28-17, 7-21)

Pool B ended with three teams on the same number of points but Starlites, despite this victory over Cynergi Depiro, had to bow out due to an inferior basket difference.

They needed a minimum 18-point win to qualify but fell short by seven in the end.

Depiro did have a positive start as they rushed to a 9-2 in the lead after less than 200 seconds on the clock.

However, Starlites countered back with two successive runs, 10-0 and 8-0, to overturn the deficit at the end of the first quarter.

The half-time pep talk seemed to inspire Depiro as they returned on court with more zeal, cancelling an eight-point half-time deficit and then taking a 62-54 lead only to lose David Bugeja through injury.

Two long distance Mitrovic shots, followed by another from Anthony Schembri, boosted Starlites’ confidence as they came back into the game.

Young Nikola Stankovic nailed a crucial basket and a Mitrovic three-pointer cemented Starlites’ victory but to no avail as Depiro went through the semi-finals.

Depiro: J. Attard, D. Bugeja 8, R. Bonnici 6, D. Schembri 6, A. Aquilina 9, S. Zammit 15, T. Zammit, M. Mallia, A. Quiros, N. Grech, M. Borg, D. Scafidi 25.

Starlites: I. Mitrovic 19, C. Doublet, L. Vella, A. Schembri 3, C. Schembri, M. Falzon 6, A. Felice Pace 8, Z. Stankovic, J. Formosa 18, N. Stankovic 11, T. Grech 15.

Referees: B. Vassallo, Z. Dobro-savljevic, C. Farrugia.

Pool ‘A’ standings

Athleta 4; Floriana 3; Hibernians 2.

Pool ‘B’ standings

Luxol, Depiro, Starlites 3.

Note: Luxol and Depiro through to the semi-finals on better basket average after two matches.