Depiro through to women’s final

Caffe Moak Luxol 50

Depiro 52

(12-13, 11-15, 12-12, 15-12)

Depiro booked their place in the final after beating Caffe Moak Luxol who conceded the first defeat of the season.

It was tit-for-tat for most of the opening 15 minutes until a 6-0 Depiro run helped them change ends 28-23 ahead.

Luxol, without Stef Demartino and play-caller Sarah Pace hobbling off injured, had Paula Ellul treys increasing their prospects as Christina Curmi edged them marginally in front.

Yet, a Maria Bonett three-pointer resulted as the game winner for Zeina Hemedan’s Depiro.

Luxol still have a chance to make it to the final as they play Athleta next to decide the other finalist in this competition.

Luxol: S. Pace 5, M. Mercieca 4, M. Darmanin 2, I. Baena Medina, C. Sollami, K. Calleja, K. Portelli, A. Calleja, P. Ellul 13, N. Vella, L. Lessard 10, C. Curmi 16.

Depiro: A. Mifsud, G. Mifsud 12, N. Agius 2, S. Brincat 6, M. Bonett 13, C. Camilleri 1, S. Murray 6, M. Scicluna, P. Montanaro, M. Micallef, T. DeMartino 12, C. Ciantar.

Referees: Z. Dobrosavljevic, C. Farrugia.

Gżira Athleta 66

Starlites Naxxar 55

(14-9, 16-16, 20-13, 16-17)

Athleta got the victory they needed ahead of the deciding match against Luxol to determine the second finalist of the competition.

With Amelia Simmons showing much of her past form, also helped by Christina Grima and Antoinette Borg’s shots, Athleta held the upperhand for most of the game.

Although Starlites had their best segment early in the second period, with Patricia Arguello leading the team to a 21-18 lead, Ruth Spiteri’s girls took no time to regain control, first with a 10-point break and then a 15-2 run to open a double-digit lead.

Starlites did attempt a late comeback but Athleta stood their ground.

Athleta: M. Stefanovic 5, C. Grima 13, M. Pollacco, S. Pisani, L. Sciberras 2, A. Simmons 23, D. Said Hollier 6, A. Borg 14, J. Schembri, S. Vella 3, E. Pace, C. Mifsud.

Starlites: D. Agius 6, K. Galea 8, J. Doughty, S. Tabone, K. Pirotta 5, J. Micallef 2, P. Arguello 20, J. Grima 7, E. Magrin, S. Davies 7, A. Lupo.

Referees: S. Micallef, J. Mangani.