It's a lottery at the Teatru Manoel

Teatru Manoel is to host its fourth Mario Philip Azzopardi original play in eight years, with Irbaħt il-Lottu set to begin its theatre run this coming Friday.

Chris Spiteri plays the role of Mike Buttigieg, a meek accountant and the head of a totally dysfunctional family. Spiteri, who came to prominence during Staġun Teatru Malti's production of Marti Martek, Martek Marti, is joined by co-star Marielle Zammit.

"There is an underlying sense of danger that explodes on the stage, literally, two minutes after curtain up and simply does not let go until final curtain," Spiteri said. "Even then, when you think it's all over and the curtain starts to fall, there's more. It's as funny as the audience will allow it to be. It's up to them to decide who's having the last laugh."

Simon Curmi and Lorriane D'Ugo complete a stellar cast.

Irbaħt il-Lottu opens at the Teatru Manoel on Friday October 28 and runs for eight performances: October 28, 29 and 30 and November 4, 5 and 6, with two matinees on Saturday October 29 and Saturday November 5.

To book tickets, visit teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on

21246389.