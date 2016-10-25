Fans invited to stake their claim at Twilight auction

Original props, costumes and set decoration pieces used in the making of the Twilight film franchise will be up for sale at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood next month. Photos: Lionel Hahn/PA Wire

Twilight fans will have the chance to own a piece of Hollywood history when hundreds of items from the films go up for auction.

The two-day sale will include more than 900 props and costumes featured in the vampire movie franchise starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

Among the items on sale is an engagement ring worn by Stewart’s character Bella Swan, which is valued at £3,000-5,000. Costumes worn by Stewart and Pattinson, who portrayed vampire Edward Cullen, are expected to fetch up to $5,000 each.

The highest pre-sale estimate is a motorcycle ridden by Lautner’s character Jacob Black, which is valued at $5,000-$7,000.

Brandon Alinger, from Prop Store in Los Angeles, which is staging the auction, said: “This is the very first opportunity for Twihards to get their hands on this gear.

“As far as I’m aware no authentic Twilight material has ever been sold in the past.

“Really it’s all been in storage since the studio stopped production when the last film came out about four years ago.”

The Twilight films, based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer, became a global phenomenon following the release of the first instalment in 2008. A further four film followed: New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1 and Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

The series grossed more than $3 billion at the global box office and is considered one of the most popular film franchises of all time.

The auction at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood begins on November 19, with items on sale from the first three films.

Items from the final two films will be sold on November 20.