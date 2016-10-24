Trump: Poll shows "We're winning"

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Republican presidential hopefully Donald Trump said his campaign was ahead by 2% nationwide, according to a recent poll from Investor's Business Daily.

Trump told supporters in St. Augustine, Florida that his campaign was leading in swing states Iowa and Ohio.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday had Clinton leading Trump by 4 percentage points, and the most recent State of the Nation project showed Clinton with a 95 percent chance of winning the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency.