Monday, October 24, 2016, 14:11

MFA secretary-general steps down to assume FIFA role

Bjorn Vassallo thanked for his role in reforming local football

Bjorn Vassallo. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Bjorn Vassallo has stepped down as Malta Football Association secretary-general to take on a senior role at FIFA, the MFA announced today. 

Mr Vassallo, an influential figure at the local governing body since Norman Darmanin Demajo was elected president six years ago, has accepted an offer to join FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s team, the Malta FA confirmed in a short statement.

The former MFA official is known to have an excellent relationship with Infantino, who succeeded Sepp Blatter at the helm of FIFA last February.

Mr Vassallo announced his resignation from his post as Malta FA general secretary at a meeting of the association’s bureau this morning.

“It’s an honour for the Malta FA to its former general secretary taking up bigger challenges within the FIFA fold,” the Malta FA said.

“We wish Mr Vassallo success in his new position and thank him for the great contribution he has given to the game these last 21 years while serving as a club delegate and Malta FA official.”

 

