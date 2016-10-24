Swedish trotters win Gold Class semi-finals

Digital Motion winning the Gold Class semi-final at Marsa, yesterday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The two most important events at the racetrack yesterday were the Johnnie Walker Championship semi-finals for Gold Class trotters, held over a short distance of 2,140 metres.

These two semi-finals were part of the 45th meeting of the season which included eight other races, all for trotters.

The Gold Class races were won by Digital Motion and Eklas Superior, both driven by Rodney Gatt who completed a hat-trick of victories to finish as the meeting’s best driver yesterday.

Ten horses made it through to the final of the Johnnie Walker Championship.

In the first semi-final, seven-year-old Swedish trotter Digital Motion was unchallenged for most of the distance. Gatt’s trotter went on to seal its first win here by a length from pre-race favourite Power To Be (Noel Baldacchino).

Lover Roc (Jurgen Attard), Qurieux Du Ponchet (Charles Camilleri) and Solide Du Jayle (Tony Cauchi) followed in that order to book their place in the final.

Eklas Superior produced a burst of pace some 300m from the finish line in the second Gold semi-final. This trotter, also from Sweden, went on to record its second win of the season easily by a length-and-half from runner-up Sullian Du Mouty (Charles Camilleri).

The other horses to reach the final were Energitj (Carl Caruana), Blizzard Ad (Frenċu Cassar) and Voyou Atout (Brian Zammit).

The afternoon programme also featured four races for Silver Class trotters.

In the opening race, early leader Memory Chip (Julian Farrugia) was outsmarted by Cummin (Rodney Gatt) midway through the straight for home

Another Swedish horse, Tagena Run (Jesmar Gafa) dashed strongly from the outside to secure its first win at Marsa as Pronger (Marco Refalo) led all the way in the third Silver Class race to beat the challenge of Spahi De Belaise (Redent Magro).

French newcomer Ultime Des Racques (Clint Vassallo) cruised to its first win in the fourth Silver Class race. This eight-year-old trotter from France had to go all out in the final metres to overtake Saphir Censerie (Kurt Saliba).

Another meeting will be held at Marsa on Sunday afternoon.

The Winners

Race 1: Bronze – Almondo Rich (Peter Paul Said) – 1.19.4”.

Race 2: Silver – Cummin (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.5”.

Race 3: Bronze – Twostep (Gordon Dahl – Denmark) – 1.17.7”.

Race 4: Silver – Tagena Run (Jesmar Gafa) – 1.17.1”.

Race 5: Bronze – Dreamed Victory (Jason Zahra) – 1.17.1”.

Race 6: Gold Class championship semi-final – Digital Motion (Rodney Gatt) – 1.15.3”.

Race 7: Silver – Pronger (Marco Refalo) – 1.16.4”.

Race 8: Gold Class semi-final – Eklas Superior (Rodney Gatt) – 1.16”.

Race 9: Silver – Ultime Des Racques (Clint Vassallo) – 1.15.9”.

Race 10: Bronze – Paco (Shaun Portelli) – 1.17.4”.