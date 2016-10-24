Portelli retains his seat as MSSF president

Saviour Portelli was confirmed as president of the Malta Shooting Sport Federation (MSSF) for the next two years during the annual general meeting, held at the organisation’s headquarters in Bidnija, last week.

In his address to the members attending the meeting, the long-time MSSF head stressed the importance of unity between affiliated clubs and respect towards council members.

He thanked the Maltese Olympic Committee, SportMalta and the authorities for their efforts in helping the shooting federation achieve success throughout the years.

Members also approved the federation’s audited accounts presented by Frans Pace and the annual report produced by Angelo Galea where all the achievements of MSSF shooters were highlighted.

Galea was confirmed as MSSF general secretary and Pace retained his post as treasurer. Edwin Vella made a comeback to the federation’s fold as Public Relations Officer.