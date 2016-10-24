Watch: Opposition leader replies to Budget speech

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil is this evening replying to the Budget speech. See his comments live above.

See text report below. The sitting is still in progress.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil this evening explained how the Opposition had criticised the Budget for being cosmetic and lacking vision.

He said the Budget was cosmetic because what was promised would not necessarily be realised. The government had itself admitted that a quarter of last year’s Budget proposals were not implemented.

For example, many measures for Gozo had been mentioned in several Budget speeches but never saw the light of day, such as the casino, the fast ferry service, the air strip, the fibre optic link, the new law courts building, the home for the elderly, the new yacht marina and cruise liner terminal.

Last year, the government promised a pool, a museum, a buoy in Xlendi, a home for persons with disabilities. It also promised the tunnel, and in a year only issued a call for studies, so even the studies have yet to start.

In the social sector, the government promised a reform in the carers’ allowance and pensions, but they did not happen. The people were promised a €50 million social housing project last year, but not even one stone was laid, and the same promise was made again this year.

The Marsaxlokk breakwater had been promised in every budget, and nothing had been done yet.

The long-promised rehabilitated Paola square was still surrounded by chicken wire.

Dr Busuttil said it was good, though not enough, that the government had taken on board 18 of the 90 proposals made by the PN in its pre-budget document.

This budget failed to project a vision for the country’s future. What jobs should today’s children be aiming for? What assurance were today’s adults being given on their quality of life in the future?

Economic performance should not the government’s only purpose. It needed to ensure that all could succeed.

The PN’s view was that it was not enough to have a strong economy, but an economy which benefited the people. Secondly, the government had to have a social purpose.

Thirdly, all the people should enjoy a good quality of life such as in health, education, the environment, and the infrastructure.

Fourthly, the country needed to have good governance by a government which set a good example.