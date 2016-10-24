Advert
Monday, October 24, 2016, 10:12

Watch: Dramatic moment plane came crashing down

Dashcam footage shows plane exploding into ball of flames

Video: Laurent Azzopardi

Dashcam footage recorded by a man on his way to work this morning shows the moment a Swearingen Metroliner plane crashed to the ground in Luqa, killing all five people on board. 

The footage shows the plane speeding down towards the ground before exploding in a ball of flames. 

Laurent Azzopardi posted the video to Facebook, adding the comment "On my way to the work this morning - a very shocking experience". 

