Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta reports that the competition watchdog has dismissed calls for a probe into a potential fuel cartel, insisting that there is no evidence that such a cartel exists.
In a separate story, the paper reports that IPPC documents related to the new power station show how the interconnector is destined to be sidelined once the gas-fired power station is operational.
The Malta Independent leads with a report on the Prime Minister's Sunday speech, in which he said it was time for employers and unions to begin discussing a revision of the minimum wage.
In-Nazzjon leads with a report on a speech by PN leader Simon Busuttil, in which he said the PN would be laying out its vision of an alternative government in parliament.
L-Orizzont reports that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat yesterday vowed to address precarious work in the private sector.
