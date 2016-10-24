New dentistry clinic at St Vincent de Paul nursing home

Parliamentary secretary Justyne Caruana (in blue) was on hand to officially inaugurate the clinic. Photo: DOI/Clodagh Farrugia O'Neill

A new dentistry clinic has been opened at St Vincent de Paul nursing home, providing the home's 1,200 residents with dental services tailor-made for the elderly.

The geriatric dental teaching lab would make it easier and faster for patients to get dentures and would also help dentistry students learn first-hand in a professional environment, parliamentary secretary for the elderly Justyne Caruana said.

The project is a collaboration between the state-run nursing home and the University of Malta's Faculty of Dentistry.

In the months leading up to the clinic's official opening, information sessions were held for St Vincent de Paul carers and residents.

St Vincent de Paul CEO Josianne Cutajar said that a pilot study involving patient demonstrations in four theatres had been a great success and met with a great deal of enthusiasm.