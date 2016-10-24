Advert
Monday, October 24, 2016, 12:45

Man reverses into policeman, causes high-speed chase to Fgura

Police fire a shot to stop vehicle

RIU members were carrying out road checks at the time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

RIU members were carrying out road checks at the time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A 20-year-old Żejtun man reversed into a police constable and sped away from a police search in Cospicua late yesterday evening, causing a high-speed chase.

Police fired a shot at the car and subsequently caught up with the man's Skodia Felicia Combi on Hompesch Road in Fgura. A search of the car revealed a small amount of cannabis resin.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm, police said, as Rapid Intervention Unit police members were carrying out road checks on Triq it-Tlett Ibliet in Cospicua. 

Police have detained the man for further questioning. The police constable hit by the car suffered minor injuries.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.  

 

Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Five dead as plane crashes in Luqa

  2. Watch: Dramatic moment plane came...

  3. Cliff failures at Delimara might put...

  4. No gas power plant during storms

  5. If you've been bullied, this man wants...

  6. PN needs ‘fresh start’ for coalition to...

  7. Konrad Mizzi's "incompetence" saved...

  8. Bus dispatcher claims he was forced to...

  9. MP Joe Debono Grech fails to declare his...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed