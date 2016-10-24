Man reverses into policeman, causes high-speed chase to Fgura

RIU members were carrying out road checks at the time. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A 20-year-old Żejtun man reversed into a police constable and sped away from a police search in Cospicua late yesterday evening, causing a high-speed chase.

Police fired a shot at the car and subsequently caught up with the man's Skodia Felicia Combi on Hompesch Road in Fgura. A search of the car revealed a small amount of cannabis resin.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm, police said, as Rapid Intervention Unit police members were carrying out road checks on Triq it-Tlett Ibliet in Cospicua.

Police have detained the man for further questioning. The police constable hit by the car suffered minor injuries.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke is leading an inquiry into the case.