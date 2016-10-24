Advert
Man grievously hurt in Paceville fight

American hits head on skip after being shoved

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

An American is in hospital with grievous injuries after he was shoved and beaten by two men in Paceville in the early hours of the morning. 

The fight happened on Triq San Ġorġ at around 12.45am, police said, with the 35-year-old American hitting his head against a metal skip after being shoved by one of the two other men, who are both Libyan nationals.

Police said one of the Libyan men ran away as soon as they arrived on the scene, only for them to subsequently find him injured some distance away from the scene of the fight. 

Both injured men were taken to Mater Dei hospital. While the Libyan man's injuries are not serious, the American is grievously injured. 

The two Libyan men, aged 33 and 35, are being held by police for further questioning. 

