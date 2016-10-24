Advert
Monday, October 24, 2016, 17:53

Man dies as truck cabin dislodges itself

A man died in a freak accident in Għasri this afternoon when his truck cabin rose out of place as he was driving his Ford Cargo downhill at Triq il-Fenek. The truck crashed into a wall.

The accident happened at about 4.10pm.

The 63-year-old from Xagħra was driving down into a private property to collect waste bins.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department tried to save him but their efforts were to no avail.  

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

