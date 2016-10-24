Esplora marks new lease of life for old naval hospital
Esplora, Malta’s National Interactive Science Centre is set to open on Friday at the former naval hospital in Bighi.
The facility is meant to be a hands-on experience designed to make science appealing and relevant to all
Visitors will be invited to explore indoor and outdoor exhibitions, attend science themed workshops and enjoy Planetarium shows.
Explora is a €26 million project, €12 million of which have been contributed by the EU. It has been piloted by the Malta Council for Science and Technology.
The development has given a new lease of life to the former hospital, large areas of which had been debilitated.
See then and now pictures in the photo gallery above.
