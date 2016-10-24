ECGs could be seriously delayed as nurses' union threatens industrial action

Photo: Shutterstock

Mater Dei hospital in-patients risk delays of up to 4 hours for ECGs, following an industrial dispute filed by the nurses' union over employment conditions offered to ECG Technicians.

In a letter sent to the Health Ministry, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said its members were "very angry and disappointed" about the stance adopted by the government and highlighted three key concerns: a grandfather clause related to technicians' diploma; allowances proposed by the government; and technicians' career progression structure.

It gave the government until 7am this coming Friday, October 28, to accept technicians' demands or face industrial action.

As part of the industrial action threatened by the MUMN, ECG technicians will not do any paperwork, answer phone calls or emails. Technicians will only carry out primary healthcare services at Mater Dei hospital, and those at Mater Dei's emergency room will ignore PA system announcements. Technicians at Gozo General Hospital will only see paediatric out-patient cases.