Development on Qormi archaeological site 'an insult'

An application proposing development within an archaeological complex in Qormi is an insult to the national heritage, environment NGO Flimkien Għal-Ambjent Aħjar said today.

It said the application, submitted by Labour MP architect Charles Buhagiar, proposes the development of a site that houses structures over 2000-2500 years old, ranging from the Bronze Age to the Roman Period, in order to make way for shops and office space.

FAA said cart ruts found towards the southern extent of the site are believed to be among the oldest cart ruts linked to the grand harbour.

"Because the connection between the cart ruts and the harbour is still largely debated, such a unique opportunity to examine these remains could result in a greater understanding of Malta’s role in the development of Mediterranean civilizations between 800 – 200 BC," it said.

It complained that despite the site’s rich history, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage requested the developer to preserve only three designated remains and gave the go-ahead for the complete excavation and redevelopment of the rest of the site.

"These conditions grossly undermine the true value of this archaeological complex and will lead to the complete loss of any other yet undiscovered artefacts," the NGO said.

"Furthermore FAA cannot understand how the safety of the three remains being preserved is being guaranteed, when the Superintendence did not even enforce a minimal non-developable buffer-zone around them. On the contrary, the Superintendence accepted the applicant’s proposal to pin structural columns directly on top of these millennia old cart ruts and construct an additional 2 floors above them.

"It is inconceivable as to how such a damaging intervention can be considered acceptable by the very authority that should be at the forefront protecting Malta’s heritage. This application cannot be regarded as an acceptable practice of preservation in the 21st century and if approved would be nothing less than the open destruction of our national heritage for yet another speculative commercial development."