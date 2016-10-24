Babies to drug-addidicted mothers
197 were born to drug-addicted mothers between 2006 and last year.
Information given in parliament by Health Minister Chris Fearne following a question by Luciano Busuttil (PL), shows that the youngest mother was between 10 and 14 years (in 2000).
There were 20 women aged between 15 and 19; 51 aged between 20 and 24; 64 between 25 and 29; 16 between 35 and 39 and three aged between 40 and 44.
