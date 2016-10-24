Watch: Five dead as plane crashes in Luqa
Airport closed until further notice
Updated 9am
Five people died this morning after the aircraft they were flying in crashed shortly after take-off in Luqa at around 7.20am.
Sources said the plane crashed near the runway soon after take-off and subsequently burst into flames. An eyewitness told Times of Malta they saw the plane take-off and rise before it suddenly tipped onto its right side "and went straight down into the ground."
Nobody aboard the plane is believed to have survived the crash, sources added.
Mater Dei hospital staff have been placed in major incident mode. Emergency services are on site and flights to and from Malta International Airport have been halted. In a statement, MIA said that the aerodrome will remain closed until further notice. It apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The twin-prop Metroliner plane was leased from Luxembourg for use by Frontex officials, sources said, with indications that it was heading for Misurata in Libya. Frontex is the EU's border management agency.
Some of the burning wreckage ended up on the airport perimeter road between Kirkop and Safi, and firefighters are on the scene spraying the area with foam.
In a tweet, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that anyone distressed by news of the crash could call a helpline on 25456900 or visit a psychological walk-in service at Paola health centre.
More to follow
Plane crash: Psychological support helpline 25456900; Psychological walk in service available at Paola Health Centre
— Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) October 24, 2016
