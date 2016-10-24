I refer to the front page article ‘Traffic congestion tax may be on its way’ (October 21).

It must be clarified there are no plans to introduce congestion tax or any other form of tax on car movements in Malta.

The story itself indicates that this suggestion is for demonstration purposes: “The master plan examines the impact if such measure were to be introduced in the most critically congested zones in Malta.”

The suggested measure is part of hundreds of other measures in the national transport plan 2025, issued for public consultation. The plan also clearly indicates that studying the potential of this initiative would be a post-2025 measure if considered and would only kick in after other positive incentives and infrastructure investments have been undertaken.

One of the transport plan’s major contribution is to appraise and analyse different policy mix scenarios. The policy mix, identified in the same article, includes numerous measures in different scenarios, among which, moderate level of road infrastructure, measures to increase the average speed of public transport, measures to improve ferry services, the implementation of the two cycling corridors, the promotion of multiple occupancy, low emission zones in the hub, a fast ferry service between Malta and Gozo and a freight ferry daily service between Malta and Gozo.

The master plan suggests various road infrastructure interventions. It suggests the removal of the bottleneck near the Addolorata, the ongoing Kappara project and December 13 Road, among several others.

When implemented, thispolicy mix would yield the following results:

Better average speeds on the network. The average speed of a private car during the morning peak hour will increase by 20 per cent while that of public transport will increase by 29 per cent.

The cost of congestion each year will be reduced by 18 per cent.

CO2 emissions will be cut by 17 per cent and the cost of pollution will go down by 15 per cent.

Finally, the government made it very clear that, in the current circumstances, it has no plans to introduce punitive measures. This was clearly reflected in the Budget speech where only positive measures and incentives were given.