The Malta Chamber of Planners refers to the articles ‘Planners refuse to meet residents on Paceville Plan’ (October 19) and ‘Paceville deadline too short, planners will meet residents’ (October 20).

The Chamber feels the word planners used in the titles ofthe articles not only puts the profession in a bad light but implies that the process adopted in this specific case follows the principles that underline the planning profession.

The Chamber is not privy to the way the master plans and such are formulated, nonetheless, the basis for proper planning requires that these are based on extensive empirical data, surveys and a thorough understanding of the fabric of the study areas involved.

The Planning Authority’s decisions should not reflect on the planning profession. Unfortunately, there exists a misconception that the PA, its actions and decisions are always motivated by planning theory and principles or driven by planners. Regrettably, this is not the case.

Such a situation is leading to a denigration of the profession and damaging planning professions that take their tasks seriously and strive to produce plans and schemes that protect the natural and built environment and actively promote sustainable development. Admittedly, due to the current state of affairs, with most of the qualified planners employed with the PA, the Chamber often restrains itself from commenting in the press but it will forcefully defend the profession.

Planning is not about laying the canvas to carry forth the interests of small powerful lobby groups, leaving vague lacunas in between and modifying legislative frameworks to weaken counterchecks and concentrating decision-making to a handful of people. Planning is a science that attempts to reconcile often conflicting interests with the ultimate goal being the common good, guarding against market failure and making sure there are enough resources to meet today’s needs without compromising those of future generations.

Within the EU, Malta remains the only country where planners are not a recognised profession.