Mrieħel bypass

Most of the road accidents on this island are said to be due to the driver losing control (famous last words of all accidents in Malta) of his/her vehicle. A great number of these accidents happen on clear stretches of roads, and overspeeding is one of many causes. Some are head-on collisions. These are accidents where you can see oncoming traffic.

Now look at the Mriehel bypass where the speed limit is 80kmph. One road going northward, the other southward, separated only by some bushes. Whose brilliant idea was this? Can you imagine if one loses control of his car at 80kmph and goes across onto the other carriageway with traffic going the opposite way? Why is there no protection by crash barriers?

According to Murphy’s law if something can happen, it will happen.