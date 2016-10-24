Advert
Monday, October 24, 2016, 00:01 by

Anna Chetcuti, Sliema

Let me live

With reference to the placard ‘My Body, My Choice’ in the protest march protecting women’s rights (October 18) may I please add to women’s/human beings’ rights.

Dear mummy, your baby is calling you:

“Dear Mummy I would love to live, please give me a chance. I love you.”

