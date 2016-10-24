Let me live
With reference to the placard ‘My Body, My Choice’ in the protest march protecting women’s rights (October 18) may I please add to women’s/human beings’ rights.
Dear mummy, your baby is calling you:
“Dear Mummy I would love to live, please give me a chance. I love you.”
