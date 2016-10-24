Advert
Monday, October 24, 2016, 00:01

­­­Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Bellini from Damietta to Salerno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Ltd) and the BC Hamburg from Algiers to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) today.

The Xin Tian Jin from Koper to Suez, the Stjerneborg from Tripoli to Tunis, the BF Esperanza from Annaba, the Tim-S from Aliaga to Tanger Med, the Cape Mayor from Tanger Med to Gebze, the CMA CGM Aristote from Le Havre to Alexandria (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the WMS Harligen from Ancona to Naples (Sullivan Shipping) and the Passat from Valencia toTunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The MSC Daniela from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Thursday.

