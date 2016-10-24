Justin Bieber storms off stage because of screaming fans

Fans have been left divided over Justin Bieber's actions after the singer is said to have stormed off stage during his Manchester concert due to overzealous concert-goers.

The Canadian pop star, 22, had pleaded with the audience to stop screaming between songs while on stage during his Purpose World Tour gig.

He reportedly told fans: "I appreciate all the support, I appreciate love, I appreciate the kind things. But the screaming in these breaks has got to stop. Please and thank you.

"I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming."

But the crowd failed to lessen the noise, prompting him to drop the microphone and walk off stage to a loud chorus of boos.

He returned to the stage to continue his performance and later explained his brief walkout.

Bieber said: "I feel like I want to connect with you. The point of the no screaming thing is that when I'm looking at you in the eyes you know that we're actually having a moment and having a connection."

The singer said that his fans are "awesome" but added that he was "going to quit talking" for the rest of the night.

He added: "Obviously Manchester just can't handle it so let's do the music."

At the end of the gig, Bieber returned to the stage to explain his actions, saying: "I feel that people were just not giving me the same respect back and it hurts a bit."

Following the Sorry hit-maker's interrupted set, some of his admirers took to Twitter to condemn those at the Manchester Arena gig who caused his upset.

Using #RespectJustin, one fan wrote: "Wow, I can't believe the stuff I'm seeing. This video is so sad. Please respect others, even if you're not a fan."

Another added: "It was heartbreaking last night... Standing and watching people be disrespectful towards Justin and not being able to stop it #RespectJustin."

However, some thought the music star had overreacted, as one person mused: "He stormed off stage because fans were cheering him on?"

"I'm not going to give my respect to some guy who tells their fans to 'shut up' when they made him famous," another added.

Sunday's gig was the third of three shows in Manchester before Bieber takes his tour to locations including Sheffield, Glasgow and Dublin.

Last week Bieber told fans in Birmingham to stop their "obnoxious" screaming during his performance, and his first night in Manchester saw him plead with his devotees to "stay as quiet as possible".