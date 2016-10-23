NCL back in Malta

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) will next year be deploying one of its vessels back in Malta following an absence of eight years. Cruises by the newly-refurbished Norwegian Spirit will start and end in Malta.

The Norwegian Spirit offers four itineraries ranging from nine- to 12-night cruises from June 15 with the last departure from Malta on October 9. She will be visiting various fascinating ports in the Western Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Greece and the Adriatic including Croatia and Slovenia.

The all-Inclusive beverage package concept will also be introduced by NCL next year.

The Norwegian Spirit with a displacement of 76,000 tons can carry over 2,000 passengers in luxurious cabins. Besides the two main restaurants, the Garden Room and the Windows, one can also dine at other speciality restaurants, including the American style Cagney’s steakhouse, the fine French cuisine at Le Bistro, the Asian Shogun & Sushi Bar, La Trattoria Pizzeria and the fascinating Japanese style Teppanyaki. The 24-hour Blue Lagoon Food Court offers a wide variety of snacks.

During a press conference on NCL’s Norwegian Star at the Valletta Waterfront last week, Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis welcomed the return of Norwegian Cruise Line. He thanked all the stakeholders involved in making this return a reality, particularly NCL vice president Francis Riley for his determination to make this happen.

Dr Zammit Lewis looked forward to 2017 with great optimism when an absolute record of 700,000 cruise line passengers are expected.

More information about NCL’s Malta-to-Malta cruises can be obtained from Orange Travel Group’s preferred partner SMSMondial in Valletta, Birkirkara, Hamrun, Paola, Sliema and Gozo or from leading travel agencies.