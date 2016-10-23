Zammit breaks 50m free record

Matthew Zammit set two national records on his way to winning the 50 metres freestyle at the Manchester International Short Course meeting, yesterday.

In the morning heats, Zammit won his race in 22.37 seconds to take off 0.4s from his previous best of 22.77 he set in Doha in 2014. His time was the fastest of all heats.

But Zammit was not finished yet and he reserved his best for the final when he touched home in 22.26 seconds, taking off 0.11 seconds of his morning time to win the gold medal.

Jack Thorpe (22.53) was second ahead of Thomas Fannon (22.60).