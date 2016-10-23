Advert
Sunday, October 23, 2016, 06:12

Zammit breaks 50m free record

Matthew Zammit set two national records on his way to winning the 50 metres freestyle at the Manchester International Short Course meeting, yesterday.

In the morning heats, Zammit won his race in 22.37 seconds to take off 0.4s from his previous best of 22.77 he set in Doha in 2014. His time was the fastest of all heats.

But Zammit was not finished yet and he reserved his best for the final when he touched home in 22.26 seconds, taking off 0.11 seconds of his morning time to win the gold medal.

Jack Thorpe (22.53) was second ahead of Thomas Fannon (22.60).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Barca coach brought back down to earth...

  2. Pep Guardiola: I'll quit Manchester City...

  3. Milan edge out Juventus to close gap at...

  4. Mifsud gem wins it for Valletta

  5. Balzan trounce Ħamrun

  6. Arsenal and Liverpool go level on points...

  7. Marcello Lippi appointed coach of China

  8. Birkirkara hit Gzira for seven

  9. Fun-loving wolf named as World Cup mascot

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-10-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed