Today’s local sports

Tedesco Stadium: BOV Premier League 3pm Pembroke vs Sliema Wanderers; 5.15pm Hibs vs St Andrew’s.

Centenary Stadium: FA Trophy second round 3pm Melita vs SK Victoria Wanderers; 5.15pm Qormi vs Xewkija Tigers.

Mosta: FA Trophy second round 3pm Lija vs St Lawrence; 5.15pm Msida SJ vs Mqabba.

Gozo Stadium: FA Trophy second round 3pm Kerċem Ajax vs Marsa; 5pm Victoria Hotspurs vs Żejtun Corinthians.

Sirens Ground: FA Trophy second round 3pm Senglea Athletic vs Xagħra United; 5.15pm Naxxar Lions vs Għajnsielem.

Kerċem: Women’s League 11am Gozo FC vs Kirkop United.

Mosta: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Floriana vs Pembroke Athleta. U-15 10.15am Pietà Hotspurs vs Birkirkara.

Luxol Stadium: Youth FA Under-17 8.30am Hibernians vs Qormi. Under-15 10.15am Qormi vs Mosta.

Sirens Ground: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Kirkop vs Melita. U-15 10.15am Melita vs St Andrew’s.

Żebbuġ: Youth FA U-17 1 pm Tarxien vs Żabbar. U-15 2.45pm Dingli vs Xgħajra; 4.30pm Sirens vs Żejtun.

Sta Luċija: Youth FA U-17 1pm Kalkara vs Marsa; 4.30pm Luqa vs Mġarr. U-15 2.45pm Marsa vs Luqa.

Mellieħa: Youth FA U-15 1pm Mellieħa vs Gozo FC. U-17 2.45pm Mellieħa vs Naxxar ; 4.30pm Msida SJ vs Attard.

Kirkop: Girls U-17 league 9am Birkirkara vs Żebbuġ Rangers; 10.30am Raiders vs Fgura United; noon Ħamrun Spartans vs Mosta.

Melita Ground: GIDA 8.30am La Famiglia vs MUSC; 9.45am La Valette vs Birnapa; 11am WPU vs FC Scandinavia.

Sta Luċija: IASC League 8.30am Floriana Ajax vs Ħamrun Liberty; 9.45am Żejtun RS vs Mosta Gunners; 11am Msida RS vs Senglea Youngsters.

Basketball

Ta’ Qali: Women’s Shield 11.15am Caffe Moak Luxol vs Depiro; 2.45pm Gżira Athleta vs Starlites. Men’s Shield 1pm Cynergi Depiro vs Starlites; 4.30pm Gżira Athleta vs Floriana.

Handball

Tal-Qroqq: Boys Under-17 league 9am Luxol vs HMS Seminary; 10.15am Kavallieri vs De La Salle; 11.30am Aloysians vs Swieqi Phoenix. MHA Cup (women) 12.45pm Swieqi Phoenix vs Luxol.

Hockey

Corradino: HAM Challenge Cup 9am Floriana Young Stars vs Lightshop Hotsticks; 11am Qormi Poiatti vs Laferla White Hart.

Horse Racing

Marsa: 45th meeting of the season. First race at 1.30pm.

Shooting

Bidnija: Trap competition – Gaba Diamonds Cup. Shoot starts at 10am.