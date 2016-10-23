Today’s local sports
Football
Tedesco Stadium: BOV Premier League 3pm Pembroke vs Sliema Wanderers; 5.15pm Hibs vs St Andrew’s.
Centenary Stadium: FA Trophy second round 3pm Melita vs SK Victoria Wanderers; 5.15pm Qormi vs Xewkija Tigers.
Mosta: FA Trophy second round 3pm Lija vs St Lawrence; 5.15pm Msida SJ vs Mqabba.
Gozo Stadium: FA Trophy second round 3pm Kerċem Ajax vs Marsa; 5pm Victoria Hotspurs vs Żejtun Corinthians.
Sirens Ground: FA Trophy second round 3pm Senglea Athletic vs Xagħra United; 5.15pm Naxxar Lions vs Għajnsielem.
Kerċem: Women’s League 11am Gozo FC vs Kirkop United.
Mosta: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Floriana vs Pembroke Athleta. U-15 10.15am Pietà Hotspurs vs Birkirkara.
Luxol Stadium: Youth FA Under-17 8.30am Hibernians vs Qormi. Under-15 10.15am Qormi vs Mosta.
Sirens Ground: Youth FA U-17 8.30am Kirkop vs Melita. U-15 10.15am Melita vs St Andrew’s.
Żebbuġ: Youth FA U-17 1 pm Tarxien vs Żabbar. U-15 2.45pm Dingli vs Xgħajra; 4.30pm Sirens vs Żejtun.
Sta Luċija: Youth FA U-17 1pm Kalkara vs Marsa; 4.30pm Luqa vs Mġarr. U-15 2.45pm Marsa vs Luqa.
Mellieħa: Youth FA U-15 1pm Mellieħa vs Gozo FC. U-17 2.45pm Mellieħa vs Naxxar ; 4.30pm Msida SJ vs Attard.
Kirkop: Girls U-17 league 9am Birkirkara vs Żebbuġ Rangers; 10.30am Raiders vs Fgura United; noon Ħamrun Spartans vs Mosta.
Melita Ground: GIDA 8.30am La Famiglia vs MUSC; 9.45am La Valette vs Birnapa; 11am WPU vs FC Scandinavia.
Sta Luċija: IASC League 8.30am Floriana Ajax vs Ħamrun Liberty; 9.45am Żejtun RS vs Mosta Gunners; 11am Msida RS vs Senglea Youngsters.
Basketball
Ta’ Qali: Women’s Shield 11.15am Caffe Moak Luxol vs Depiro; 2.45pm Gżira Athleta vs Starlites. Men’s Shield 1pm Cynergi Depiro vs Starlites; 4.30pm Gżira Athleta vs Floriana.
Handball
Tal-Qroqq: Boys Under-17 league 9am Luxol vs HMS Seminary; 10.15am Kavallieri vs De La Salle; 11.30am Aloysians vs Swieqi Phoenix. MHA Cup (women) 12.45pm Swieqi Phoenix vs Luxol.
Hockey
Corradino: HAM Challenge Cup 9am Floriana Young Stars vs Lightshop Hotsticks; 11am Qormi Poiatti vs Laferla White Hart.
Horse Racing
Marsa: 45th meeting of the season. First race at 1.30pm.
Shooting
Bidnija: Trap competition – Gaba Diamonds Cup. Shoot starts at 10am.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.