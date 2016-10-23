Advert
Sunday, October 23, 2016, 06:39

Local results

Football

FA Trophy second round: Attard vs Vittoriosa 1-5; Rabat Ajax vs Sirens 1-2; Qrendi vs Oratory Youths 2-1; Mġarr United vs Żabbar St Patrick 2-1; Swieqi United vs Gudja United 3-0; St George’s vs Siġġiewi 2-3 (aet); Għaxaq vs Nadur Youngsters 0-4; Kirkop United vs Pieta Hotspurs 0-1.

GFA KO Div Two: Għarb Rangers vs Żebbuġ Rovers 2-4.

Swan League: San Ġwann Knights vs Luqa Juniors 1-7; Ta’ Giorni Wolves vs Valletta St Pauli 0-3; Mrieħel Devon vs Qrendi 0-4; Ta’ Xbiex vs Tarxien 2-1.

Handball

MHA Cup: (Men) Swieqi Phoenix vs La Salle 26-23; Kavallieri vs Aloysians 36-26; Luxol vs HMS 31-17. (Women) La Salle vs Aloysians 27-24.

