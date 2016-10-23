Rampant Malta crush Andorra

Malta 63

Andorra 15

The Malta national team were off to an impressive start in the European Championship qualifiers when they crushed Andorra 63-15 in La Vella yesterday.

It was a huge statement of intent from Damien Neill’s men in their Conference South 1 opener as they cruised to the country’s biggest ever win on the international scene.

James Kirk was Malta’s star performer with three tries while James Morris proved a good replacement for injured James O’Brien by kicking in 18 points in a one-sided encounter.

The Maltese were all over their opponents in the first half as their quick attacking play completely tore apart the Andorran defence.

The visitors scored four tries in the first half through Kirk (2), Tom Holloway and Dan Apsee with Morris adding 12 points with his precise kicking as Malta went into the interval 32-3 ahead.

On the restart, the Andorrans tried to fight back but the Maltese kept scoring at will with tries from Kirk, Toby Quarendon (2), Holloway and Luke Watts completing a resounding victory.

Malta host Cyprus at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.