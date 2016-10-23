Two migrants airlifted to Mater Dei hospital

An AW139 helicopter was dispatched to airlift the migrants. This is a file photo.

Two migrants were airlifted from a Spanish naval vessel and taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment after needing medical assistance yesterday evening.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of Malta said that it had dispatched an AW 139 helicopter to fetch the migrants following a request from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Rome.

The naval vessel the migrants were aboard is part of the fleet participating in the EUNAVFORMED Sophia operation - an EU mission which seeks to identify and capture boats used by people traffickers and to train the Libyan coastguard to better police their shores.